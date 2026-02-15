Lai vows stronger defense, economy, welfare in pre-Lunar New Year remarks

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Feb. 15 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Sunday that his administration will continue strengthening national defense, advancing economic development and expanding social welfare programs.

The Presidential Office released a recording of Lai's remarks, which it said were delivered on the night before Lunar New Year's Eve at a military base in Taichung.

"We must continue to strengthen our national defense capabilities and public security efforts to safeguard national security and maintain social stability," Lai said.

"Even more importantly, we must steadily advance our economic development initiatives, ensuring that Taiwan maintains its leading edge among the global competition in technology and industry," he continued.

"We must lend a helping hand to our industries as they expand their global presence, and provide more tangible, robust support to MSMEs to create more opportunities for Taiwanese businesses," the president said, referring to micro, small and medium-sized enterprises.

Lai said his administration will boost development across central and southern Taiwan to achieve what he described as "our goal of a balanced nation."

Taiwan's government will also continue to advance social investment and welfare programs to support disadvantaged groups, he said.

"Starting this past January, total maternity benefits and birth subsidies have been increased to NT$100,000 (US$3,186) per newborn," Lai said.

"Low-income households will receive an additional NT$1,000 per person per month, while medium-low-income households will receive an additional NT$750 per person per month," he added.

The Executive Yuan has also approved raising the welfare allowance for elderly farmers from NT$8,110 to NT$10,000 per month and increasing national old-age pension benefits from NT$4,049 to NT$5,000 per month, the president said.

Speaking from Xiaoxueshan Radar Station, Lai said he was there to share a holiday meal with armed forces personnel and offer encouragement.

The radar station, located on a mountain peak at 3,020 meters above sea level, is the highest-altitude naval unit in Taiwan, according to Lai.

He thanked troops and coast guard personnel for their "around-the-clock efforts to protect our homeland."

The president also expressed appreciation to staff in police and firefighting services, healthcare, customs, immigration, environmental protection, public utilities and public transportation for "keeping society running smoothly" during the holiday.

Reflecting on the past year, Lai said Taiwan faced several challenges but grew stronger and more resilient through each trial.

He said the country had seen rescue teams and volunteers provide aid to disaster areas and the nation would remember those who risked their lives to protect others.

In closing, Lai called on citizens to "move forward together, hand in hand, to greet an even better year ahead."

Video courtesy of the Presidential Office