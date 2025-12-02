German envoy to Taiwan highlights challenges posed by Russia, China

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) Germany's representative to Taiwan, Karsten Tietz, on Tuesday underscored bilateral ties by highlighting the shared values between the two countries and the common challenges posed by "aggressive neighbors."

Speaking at a concert marking the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the German Institute Taipei, Tietz said Taiwan and Germany share more than the values of freedom, democracy and the rule of law.

"We also face the same challenges, like an increasingly aggressive neighbor, gray zone and hybrid attacks, improving our self-defense capabilities independent of our biggest ally and ending the dependency on fossil fuel imports that make us vulnerable," Tietz said.

Quoting German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Tietz said, "We have to be able to defend ourselves so that we never actually have to defend ourselves," adding that this is why Germany is Ukraine's largest European supporter.

"If we turn our back on our friends in Ukraine today, who will ever believe us that we will not turn our back on any friend in need? And if Russia wins this war of aggression, many of our friends will be in need very soon," he said.

Tietz said democracies today face a common struggle characterized by authoritarian rule versus democratic governance, human rights and dignity versus oppression, and a rules-based international order versus 19th-century imperialism.

Tietz, who recently expressed Germany's "deep concern" over a Chinese criminal probe into Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Puma Shen (沈伯洋), told CNA before the concert that freedom and democracy are the "biggest threats to dictators and authoritarian regimes" when asked why it is important to support Taiwan with these values.

"Freedom and democracy are the reasons why Putin invaded Ukraine," and they are why China is pursuing hybrid coercion targeting Taiwan, he said.

The reason why Taiwan and Germany are making efforts to build up resilience is to safeguard freedom, democracy, the rule of law and human rights from aggressors, Tietz said.

"That's why these values are at the core of our relationship," he said.