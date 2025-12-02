Legislature approves NT$27 billion for Hualien reconstruction

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The Legislature on Tuesday passed a NT$27 billion (US$859 million) special budget without any dissent to rebuild parts of Hualien County battered by flooding from the Matai'an Creek barrier lake overflow in September.

The budget cleared the Legislature with the initially proposed NT$27 billion in funding from 2025 to 2030 intact. It also included a NT$3 billion reserve permitted under the NT$30 billion ceiling set by a special reconstruction act approved by the Legislature on Oct. 31.

The Sept. 23 flooding, triggered by rain and winds from Typhoon Ragasa's outer bands, caused the upstream barrier lake on Matai'an Creek to overflow, inundating parts of Guangfu Township and nearby areas.

The special act was designed to fast-track long-term recovery, with funding available through 2030.

According to the bill, NT$19.2 billion of the special budget is earmarked for economic development, NT$5.6 billion for community development and environmental protection, NT$1.5 billion for contingency funding, and NT$600 million for general administration.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs said NT$8.5 billion of the funding will go to water resource and river management projects, with the focus on dredging and clearing debris in the short term to improve drainage capacity.

Long-term plans include building fortified levees capable of withstanding debris flows.

Other major projects include repairing damaged bridges, reinforcing slopes and sediment-control, rebuilding agricultural and public infrastructure, supporting temporary housing, and reinforcing the power grid.

Funding for special budgets is raised through government borrowing.

Lawmakers also approved several supplementary resolutions.

One, proposed by Taiwan People's Party lawmakers, requires Premier Cho Jung-tai (卓榮泰) to deliver a special report to the Legislature within two months on such issues as barrier-dam safety, upstream sediment removal, river-basin treatment plans, and fund use.

A joint committee meeting completed a preliminary review of the budget on Nov. 19, while cross-party negotiations chaired by Legislative Speaker Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) on Nov. 26 cleared the way for the bill's final passage on Tuesday.