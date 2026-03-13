President names Hsu Hsi-hsiang as new prosecutor-general

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Taipei, March 13 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) on Friday nominated Hsu Hsi-hsiang (徐錫祥), a head prosecutor at the Supreme Prosecutors Office, to serve as the next prosecutor-general and asked the Legislative Yuan to confirm the nomination, in a document delivered to the Legislature earlier in the day.

The nomination was made ahead of the departure of incumbent prosecutor-general Hsing Tai-chao (邢泰釗), who will complete his four-year term on May 7, Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said in statement.

Hsu has more than 30 years of prosecutorial experience and has handled cases involving drug trafficking, economic crimes, violent crime, intellectual property, environmental protection, corruption and election-related investigations, as well as cases involving the protection of women and children, according to Kuo.

Throughout his career, Hsu has upheld the rule of law and carried out his duties with fairness, prudence and professionalism, making him a strong candidate for the post, Kuo added.

Hsu, 63, holds a master's degree in law from National Chung Hsing University.

During his career, he has served as head prosecutor at district prosecutors offices in Kinmen, Hsinchu, Changhua and New Taipei. He has also served as head prosecutor of the Taichung branch of the Taiwan High Prosecutors Office and as deputy minister of justice.

Hsu previously served as head of the Ethics Office at the Coast Guard Administration and as deputy director-general of the National Security Bureau.