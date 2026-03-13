6 injured in 7-vehicle crash on National Freeway No. 2

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Taoyuan, March 13 (CNA) Six people suffered minor injuries in a seven-vehicle crash on National Freeway No. 2 near the Danan Interchange in Taoyuan on Friday, which caused major congestion, according to local authorities.

A 53-year-old man surnamed Hsu (許), driving a heavy truck on the outer lane, was suspected of rear-ending six vehicles ahead of him, including two light trucks and four sedans, due to his ignorance of road conditions, said the National Highway Police Bureau.

The authorities received a report at about 3:50 p.m. that the crash occurred at the 16.8-kilometer mark on the eastbound lanes near the Danan Interchange.

The police said that following initial checks were made, they have ruled out drunk driving for Hsu and other involved parties. All six injured were conscious and sent to hospital.

The crash occupied four lanes, temporarily blocking eastbound traffic on National Freeway No. 2 and backing up traffic for several kilometers.

The scene was cleared after 5:36 p.m., and traffic gradually resumed, according to the local authority.

Police urged drivers to stay focused while driving on freeways and avoid accidents caused by fatigue, dozing off or distraction.