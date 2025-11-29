Lai lays out conditions for briefing Legislature on defense budget

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) said Saturday he is willing to brief the Legislature on a proposed NT$1.25 trillion (US$40 billion) special defense budget if the invitation has the agreement of rival party caucuses and adheres to constitutional procedures.

Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Lai said he is open to delivering a "state of the nation" report to lawmakers to seek cross-party support for the plan.

On Thursday, the Cabinet approved a bill authorizing spending for major weapons procurement and joint development programs with the United States from 2026 to 2033, following Lai's announcement at the Presidential Office a day earlier.

The bill, however, still requires the assent of the opposition-controlled Legislature.

Under Taiwan's Constitution, the Legislature may invite the president to voluntarily deliver a report through a motion supported by at least one-quarter of lawmakers and passed by a simple majority.

In 2024, lawmakers from the opposition Kuomintang (KMT) and Taiwan People's Party (TPP) passed amendments to make presidential reports and subsequent questioning effectively mandatory, but the Constitutional Court struck down those provisions later that year.

Against this backdrop, Lai's comments appeared to signal that he may still rebuff a constitutionally compliant invitation from the Legislature if it lacks broad cross-party support.

According to local media, KMT lawmaker Lin Pei-hsiang (林沛祥), a deputy secretary-general of the party caucus, is planning to propose inviting the president to the Legislature for a policy report, though it has yet to be discussed by the KMT caucus.

TPP Deputy Caucus Whip Chang Chi-kai (張啓楷) said the party would consider backing the proposal.

Presidential Office spokesperson Karen Kuo (郭雅慧) said Friday that the administration supports any initiative that strengthens national defense, promotes cross-party dialogue, and enhances public safety.

Kuo added that current suggestions reflect the views of individual lawmakers. If legislative caucuses later reach a consensus, the Presidential Office will communicate with the Legislature and explore feasible approaches consistent with the constitutional framework.