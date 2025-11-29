Ex-U.S. official supports Japan's prime minister on Taiwan issue

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Washington, Nov. 28 (CNA) A former U.S. defense official under President Joe Biden has voiced support for Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her recent remarks suggesting that Japan could help defend Taiwan, while describing Beijing's response as "inappropriate."

In an interview with CNA, Ely Ratner, who served as assistant secretary of defense for Indo-Pacific security affairs from 2021 to early 2015, said Takaichi's comments on Taiwan simply reflected Japan's position and stance on Taiwan.

On Nov. 7, the Japanese prime minister commented in a parliamentary session that a Chinese attack on Taiwan could constitute "a situation threatening Japan's survival" that could potentially trigger a military response.

Takaichi is thought to be the first Japanese leader in decades to publicly suggest that a Taiwan Strait crisis could lead to Japan's military involvement.

Her comment angered China, which has taken a series of retaliatory measures aimed at hurting Japan's economy, including issuing advisories against travel and study in Japan, and suspending the resumption of Japanese seafood imports.

In addition, Xue Jian (薛劍), the Chinese consul general in Osaka, said in a since-deleted post on X that Takaichi should be "decapitated."

"They reflected Japan's policy and position on the issue," Ratner said, referring to Takaichi's remarks. "There was nothing controversial or incorrect about what she said," Ratner added.

At the same time, Ratner, now a principal of the Washington-based think tank Marathon Initiative, blasted China's reactions as "inappropriate."

"I think Beijing's response was completely inappropriate, even suggesting violence against her, and the actions that they've taken have been quite extreme," Ratner said. "I'm very encouraged, actually, so far, the degree to which the Japanese government has not backed down in the face of those threats."

Amid growing tensions between Japan and China, U.S. President Donald Trump called Chinese leader Xi Jinping (習近平) and Takaichi earlier this week. Japanese news media such as The Asahi Shimbun and Kyodo News said the conversations aimed to prevent the Tokyo-Beijing unease from escalating.

Citing insider sources, a Wall Street Journal report said Trump suggested to Takaichi that she should not provoke Beijing on the Taiwan issue, but the U.S. president's tone was euphemistic and Trump never pressed the Japanese prime minister to talk back her comments.

However, Minoru Kihara, the top Japanese government spokesman, denied Trump had advised Takaichi to not provoke China.

For his part, Ratner said: "I would hope that the United States would offer full support for Prime Minister Takaichi during this period."