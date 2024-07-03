Constitutional Court to hear injunction case on oversight laws

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 3 (CNA) The Constitutional Court will hold a preparatory hearing next week for injunction applications seeking to pause enforcement of government oversight laws that went into effect on June 26, according to the Judicial Yuan.

The Judicial Yuan, which oversees the Constitutional Court, said on Tuesday a preparatory hearing was scheduled for July 10 and that stakeholders would be summoned to the court to present their views.

They include the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislative caucus, President Lai Ching-te (賴清德) and the Executive Yuan. All parties submitted injunction applications and petitioned the Constitutional Court for a ruling on the constitutionality of the amendments last week.

In addition to the injunction applicants, representatives from the Legislative Yuan are expected to be summoned, according to the Judicial Yuan.

This followed a string of legal actions by the DPP-controlled agencies to overturn the amendments to the Law Governing the Legislative Yuan's Power and the Criminal Code, pushed through by opposition Kuomintang and Taiwan People's Party lawmakers, who together form a majority in the Legislature, on May 28.

The Constitutional Court agreed to review the DPP caucus' petition on June 28. However, it has not yet decided whether to make the same call for those filed by the Executive Yuan and the president.

Meanwhile, the Control Yuan's submissions were received by the court on Monday and await further notice.