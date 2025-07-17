Taiwan sees cloudy to sunny weather ahead of afternoon thunderstorms

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) Skies across most of Taiwan will range from cloudy to sunny before noon Thursday, with brief afternoon thunderstorms likely, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).

Scattered rain is possible in central and southern Taiwan, while other areas will see partly cloudy to sunny skies before noon Thursday, the CWA said.

Isolated brief thunderstorms are possible around Taiwan in the afternoon, with chances of localized heavy rain in mountainous and southern regions, it added.

Daytime highs will range from 32 to 35 degrees Celsius nationwide, with lows between 25 and 28 degrees, according to CWA data.

In parts of Greater Taipei and Changhua County, temperatures could exceed 36 degrees, the CWA warned, urging people to stay hydrated.

Meanwhile, a tropical depression located 1,190 kilometers southeast of Cape Eluanbi could strengthen into a tropical storm and move across the island of Luzon in the northern Philippines toward the South China Sea, the CWA said.

CWA graphic. Source: www.cwa.gov.tw/eng/

Independent meteorologist Wu Der-rong (吳德榮), citing a European forecast model, said the storm is expected to make landfall in China's Guangdong Province early next week.

Heavy rain is possible in eastern Taiwan and Pingtung County from Saturday to Sunday as the storm passes south of Taiwan, Wu said.