To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Interior minister faces backlash over 'rapid' typhoon recovery claim

@China Times: CEC accused of overinterpreting election and recall law

@Liberty Times: Recall groups predict at least 10 KMT legislators will be ousted

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan, U.S. close to reaching tariff deal

@Commercial Times: Short squeezes lead Taiex back to 23,000

@Taipei Times: French report highlights China threat

Enditem/kb