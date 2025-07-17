Focus Taiwan App
Download
Edition
Focus Taiwan中央通訊社フォーカス台湾Fokus Taiwan
Search

Taiwan headline news

07/17/2025 09:54 AM
To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:

@United Daily News: Interior minister faces backlash over 'rapid' typhoon recovery claim

@China Times: CEC accused of overinterpreting election and recall law

@Liberty Times: Recall groups predict at least 10 KMT legislators will be ousted

@Economic Daily News: Taiwan, U.S. close to reaching tariff deal

@Commercial Times: Short squeezes lead Taiex back to 23,000

@Taipei Times: French report highlights China threat

Enditem/kb

    0:00
    /
    0:00
    Latest
    More
    We value your privacy.
    Focus Taiwan (CNA) uses tracking technologies to provide better reading experiences, but it also respects readers' privacy. Click here to find out more about Focus Taiwan's privacy policy. When you close this window, it means you agree with this policy.
    Got it.Learn more
    109