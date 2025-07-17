Taiwan headline news
07/17/2025 09:54 AM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Friday are as follows:
@United Daily News: Interior minister faces backlash over 'rapid' typhoon recovery claim
@China Times: CEC accused of overinterpreting election and recall law
@Liberty Times: Recall groups predict at least 10 KMT legislators will be ousted
@Economic Daily News: Taiwan, U.S. close to reaching tariff deal
@Commercial Times: Short squeezes lead Taiex back to 23,000
@Taipei Times: French report highlights China threat
Enditem/kb
