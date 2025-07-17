U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
07/17/2025 10:15 AM
Taipei, July 17 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$29.435 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.019 from the previous close.
