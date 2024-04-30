Taiwan thanks Czech Republic for earthquake donation pledge

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, April 30 (CNA) Taiwan thanked the Czech Republic on Tuesday for its pledge to donate US$150,000 to help with relief efforts following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake on April 3 that left at least 18 people dead and widespread damage in Hualien County.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) expressed its gratitude on behalf of Taiwan's government and its people after the Czech Republic's foreign ministry made the pledge on X (formerly Twitter) earlier in the day.

"In early April, Taiwan was hit by the strongest earthquake in 25 years. It caused widespread damage to property, killing 18 people."

"Czechia helps, where it is needed. Which is why we are sending 150 000 US dollars to Taiwan to help with the relief efforts," it said.

According to a MOFA statement Tuesday, the European country and Taiwan have been like-minded partners and repeatedly extended a helping hand to each other when needed.

During the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, Taiwan's government donated 1.35 million medical face masks to the Czech Republic. In return, the European country donated 30,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to Taiwan, the statement said.

Previously, senior Czech political leaders, including Prime Minister Petr Fiala, Senate President Miloš Vystrčil and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies Markéta Pekarová Adamová all expressed their condolences to Taiwan over the Hualien quake, it said.

The Czech Republic has now joined Lithuania, Thailand, South Korea and Japan in pledging donations to Taiwan to help with post-earthquake relief and reconstruction efforts in Hualien County.