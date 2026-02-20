Focus Taiwan App
11 hospitalized after SUV loses control, crashes into oncoming vehicle

02/20/2026 06:27 PM
Photo courtesy of police Feb. 20, 2026
Kaohsiung, Feb. 20 (CNA) An SUV carrying six passengers collided with an oncoming car in Kaohsiung on Friday, with 11 people hospitalized though none received life-threatening injuries, according to the Kaohsiung City Police Department.

Liouguei Precinct said the SUV, driven by a man surnamed Wang, was carrying six passengers downhill when its brakes reportedly failed.

The vehicle struck an oncoming car with four passengers on Provincial Highway 27, about 500 meters from the start of Tengzhi Forest Road, the precinct added.

Five passengers were taken to Cishan Hospital, three to E-Da Hospital and the remaining three to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, according to police.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, the precinct said.

(By Lin Chiao-lien and Lee Chieh-yu)

Enditem/AW

