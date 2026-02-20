11 hospitalized after SUV loses control, crashes into oncoming vehicle
Kaohsiung, Feb. 20 (CNA) An SUV carrying six passengers collided with an oncoming car in Kaohsiung on Friday, with 11 people hospitalized though none received life-threatening injuries, according to the Kaohsiung City Police Department.
Liouguei Precinct said the SUV, driven by a man surnamed Wang, was carrying six passengers downhill when its brakes reportedly failed.
The vehicle struck an oncoming car with four passengers on Provincial Highway 27, about 500 meters from the start of Tengzhi Forest Road, the precinct added.
Five passengers were taken to Cishan Hospital, three to E-Da Hospital and the remaining three to Kaohsiung Veterans General Hospital, according to police.
The investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing, the precinct said.
-
Society
Liyu Lake pedal boat operator released on bail after 9-year-old drowns02/20/2026 08:12 PM
-
Society
Frontal weather systems forecast to impact Taiwan Tuesday evening02/20/2026 07:34 PM
-
Society
Vietnamese workers abroad mark Tết through video calls02/20/2026 07:27 PM
-
Culture
11 hospitalized after SUV loses control, crashes into oncoming vehicle02/20/2026 06:27 PM
-
Society
Soft hail falls on Hehuan Mountain02/20/2026 03:51 PM