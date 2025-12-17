'Left-Handed Girl' shortlisted for international film Oscar

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) Taiwanese film "Left-Handed Girl" (左撇子女孩) has been selected as one of the 15 films shortlisted for the Oscar for the best international feature film by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The Academy announced the list early Tuesday morning (Taipei time). It was chosen from films from 86 countries or regions.

The shortlisted films advance to the next round of voting, in which the final nominees for the award will be chosen and announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

Directed by Tsou Shih-ching (鄒時擎) and co-written by Oscar-winning filmmaker Sean Baker, the coming-of-age drama centers on a left-handed girl navigating clashes with traditional patriarchal expectations.

The Oscars shortlist announcement came after the National Board of Review (NBR) selected the film as one of its top five international films in early December, continuing a streak of international recognition it had received since May.

It has received accolades from more than 15 international film festivals such as the Cannes Film Festival, the Zurich Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival, including winning a best film award at the International Rome Film Fest in October.

In a statement, Tsou said being shortlisted was an important milestone for the film, and she expressed gratitude to all of her partners involved in the production for their dedication and contribution.

Through the film, "I hope I can push Taiwan to the front line of the international stage by allowing the world to see and understand Taiwan via a different culture and angle," Tsou said.

In a separate statement, Culture Minister Li Yuan (李遠) said the inclusion of "Left-Handed Girl" on the shortlist demonstrated Taiwan's soft power and was an example of successfully promoting the country globally by combining a Taiwanese story with universal emotions.

He said he believed the film would be one of the films nominated for the award when the nominations are announced on Jan. 22, 2026.

The only Taiwanese film to win the Oscar for best international film was "Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon" directed by Ang Lee (李安), which captured the award at the 73rd Academy Awards in 2001.

Other East Asian films making the shortlist for the 2026 Oscars were the Japanese production "Kokuho" and the South Korean production "No Other Choice."