Starlux's Sorayama-themed A350 arrives in Taiwan

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Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) A Starlux Airbus A350-1000 featuring livery by renowned Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday, ahead of its commercial debut on the Taiwan-based carrier's Taipei-Tokyo route later this week.

The aircraft, registered B-58554 and named "Airsorayama Gold," landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:43 a.m., according to Starlux.

In a statement, Starlux said it is the second plane in the airline's "Starlux Airsorayama" art project, which showcases Sorayama's signature metallic aesthetic.

The new aircraft features a gold-themed livery that complements the airline's first Sorayama-designed jet, "Airsorayama Silver," Starlux said.

The aircraft is scheduled to enter commercial service on Flight JX800 on the Taipei-Narita route starting Thursday.

To mark the launch, Starlux plans to display both Sorayama-themed aircraft side by side on the apron at Narita International Airport, allowing the artist to see the completed works together.

Photo courtesy of Starlux

The airline also plans to use the gold-liveried aircraft on its Taipei-Bangkok route beginning Aug. 26, offering what it described as a limited-time art flight experience.

Starlux said its fleet has now expanded to 36 aircraft, comprising 13 Airbus A321neo jets, nine A330neo aircraft, 10 A350-900s and four A350-1000s.

The carrier said it will continue expanding its medium- and long-haul widebody fleet, with the A350-1000 expected to play a key role in supporting the airline's long-haul network expansion thanks to its long-range capability and higher passenger capacity.