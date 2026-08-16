Starlux's Sorayama-themed A350 arrives in Taiwan
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) A Starlux Airbus A350-1000 featuring livery by renowned Japanese artist Hajime Sorayama arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on Sunday, ahead of its commercial debut on the Taiwan-based carrier's Taipei-Tokyo route later this week.
The aircraft, registered B-58554 and named "Airsorayama Gold," landed at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport at 9:43 a.m., according to Starlux.
In a statement, Starlux said it is the second plane in the airline's "Starlux Airsorayama" art project, which showcases Sorayama's signature metallic aesthetic.
The new aircraft features a gold-themed livery that complements the airline's first Sorayama-designed jet, "Airsorayama Silver," Starlux said.
The aircraft is scheduled to enter commercial service on Flight JX800 on the Taipei-Narita route starting Thursday.
To mark the launch, Starlux plans to display both Sorayama-themed aircraft side by side on the apron at Narita International Airport, allowing the artist to see the completed works together.
The airline also plans to use the gold-liveried aircraft on its Taipei-Bangkok route beginning Aug. 26, offering what it described as a limited-time art flight experience.
Starlux said its fleet has now expanded to 36 aircraft, comprising 13 Airbus A321neo jets, nine A330neo aircraft, 10 A350-900s and four A350-1000s.
The carrier said it will continue expanding its medium- and long-haul widebody fleet, with the A350-1000 expected to play a key role in supporting the airline's long-haul network expansion thanks to its long-range capability and higher passenger capacity.
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