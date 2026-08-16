Taiwan wins 1 gold, 2 silvers in International Olympiad in Informatics
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's four-member team won one gold medal, two silver medals and an honorable mention at the International Olympiad in Informatics, an annual programming competition for school students, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said Sunday.
The gold medalist, Li Po-ting (李柏霆) of Tainan First Senior High School, placed eighth overall, while silver medalists Lin Chi-you (林祺祐) and Huang Yu-lun (黃宇綸), both of Kaohsiung Municipal Kaohsiung Senior High School, placed 56th and 77th, respectively, according to a ministry news release.
Liao Yu-hsiang (廖宥翔) of Taipei Municipal Chien Kuo High School received an honorable mention and placed 200th.
The four students received their awards at the closing ceremony Saturday, standing out among 375 students from 92 countries and regions, the ministry said.
Under MOE regulations, Taiwanese students who win gold, silver, or bronze medals at international academic Olympiads receive cash rewards of NT$200,000 (US$6,169), NT$100,000, and NT$50,000, respectively, from the ministry.
Medal winners are also eligible for direct admission to relevant university departments or recommendation-based admission to any academic program.
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