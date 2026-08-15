Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes northeastern Taiwan
08/15/2026 07:43 PM
Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck off the coast of northeastern Taiwan at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Central Weather Administration (CWA).
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.
The epicenter of the temblor was located at sea, about 52.8 kilometers east-southeast of Yilan County Hall, at a depth of 66.6 km, according to the administration.
The earthquake's intensity was highest in Yilan County and New Taipei, where it measured 3 on Taiwan's 7-tier intensity scale.
The quake also measured an intensity of 2 in Hualien County, Taipei and Taichung, the CWA said.
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