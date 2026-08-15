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VietJet Air to launch Tainan-Hanoi flights in October

08/15/2026 12:41 PM
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Image taken from VietJet Air's Facebook account
Image taken from VietJet Air's Facebook account

Tainan, Aug. 15 (CNA) Vietnamese budget carrier VietJet Air is scheduled to launch direct flights between Tainan and Hanoi, starting Oct. 25, according to Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲).

In a Facebook post on Friday, Huang said that VietJet Air will operate four round-trip flights between Tainan and Hanoi every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to make it easier for people to travel between Taiwan and Vietnam as well as offer a new option for Vietnamese tourists to visit Taiwan.

Huang emphasized that both Hanoi and Tainan have a rich historical and cultural heritage.

He said the Tainan city government will continue its efforts to attract more international visitors to Tainan and experience the city's rich history, cuisine, and folk culture.

According to Huang, VietJet Air's weekly flights will depart from Hanoi at 7:50 a.m. and arrive in Tainan at 11:50 a.m., while Hanoi-bound flights will depart from Tainan at 12:10 p.m. and arrived at 2 p.m.

Passengers are advised to check VietJet Air's official website for the most up-to-date flight information.

(By Chang Jung-hsiang and Frances Huang)

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