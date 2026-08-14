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TABLE TENNIS/Taiwan pair defeated in WTT Europe Smash semis

08/14/2026 08:52 PM
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Taiwanese table tennis pair Lin Yun-ju (left) and Cheng I-ching (right). CNA file photo
Taiwanese table tennis pair Lin Yun-ju (left) and Cheng I-ching (right). CNA file photo

Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) were defeated in the mixed doubles semifinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Europe Smash in Malmö, Sweden, on Friday.

The Taiwanese duo, ranked 11th in the world, lost to world No. 5 Chinese pair Lin Shidong (林詩棟) and Kuai Man (蒯曼) 5-11, 5-11, 9-11.

Lin and Cheng reached the semifinals after beating the world's top-ranked South Korean mixed doubles pair Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin in the quarterfinals on Thursday, raising expectations for the Taiwanese duo.

However, the Taiwanese pair were unable to build on their momentum from the previous round.

With Lin and Cheng eliminated, the only Taiwanese table tennis player still in the competition is 18-year-old Peng Yu-han (彭郁涵), who faces Japan's Miyu Nagasaki in the women's singles round of 16.

(By Chen Jung-chen and James Lo)

Enditem/AW

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