TABLE TENNIS/Taiwan pair defeated in WTT Europe Smash semis
Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) were defeated in the mixed doubles semifinals of the World Table Tennis (WTT) Europe Smash in Malmö, Sweden, on Friday.
The Taiwanese duo, ranked 11th in the world, lost to world No. 5 Chinese pair Lin Shidong (林詩棟) and Kuai Man (蒯曼) 5-11, 5-11, 9-11.
Lin and Cheng reached the semifinals after beating the world's top-ranked South Korean mixed doubles pair Lim Jong-hoon and Shin Yu-bin in the quarterfinals on Thursday, raising expectations for the Taiwanese duo.
However, the Taiwanese pair were unable to build on their momentum from the previous round.
With Lin and Cheng eliminated, the only Taiwanese table tennis player still in the competition is 18-year-old Peng Yu-han (彭郁涵), who faces Japan's Miyu Nagasaki in the women's singles round of 16.
- Taiwan pair upset world No. 1 Koreans at WTT Europe SmashTaiwan's Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) and Cheng I-ching (鄭怡靜) upset the world's top-ranked mixed doubles pair Thursday to reach the semifinals of the WTT Europe Smash in Malmö, Sweden.08/14/2026 03:12 PM
- Taiwan into World Team Table Tennis semifinals after upsetting SwedenTaiwan's men's table tennis team received two key singles victories from Lin Yun-ju (林昀儒) to edge Sweden 3-2 and advance to the semifinals of the 2026 ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals in London on Thursday.05/08/2026 01:30 PM
- Taiwan's Lin Yun-ju finishes as men's singles runner-up at Singapore SmashLin Yun-ju (林昀儒), Taiwan's top-ranked male table tennis star, won silver in the men's singles at the World Table Tennis (WTT) Grand Smash in Singapore on Sunday.03/02/2026 12:33 PM
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