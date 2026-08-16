Taiwan average annual income hits record high in 2025: DGBAS

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Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) Taiwan's average annual personal income rose to a record NT$763,000 (US$23,856) in 2025, with earnings increasing across all age groups on the back of strong economic growth, the Directorate General of Budget, Accounting and Statistics (DGBAS) said Friday.

According to the DGBAS' survey of household income, people under the age of 30 earned an average NT$587,000, up 5 percent from NT$559,000 in 2024.

Average annual income was NT$770,000 for those aged 30-34, NT$860,000 for ages 35-39, NT$959,000 for ages 40-44, and NT$886,000 for ages 55-64.

Those aged 45-54 earned an average NT$982,000, the highest among all age groups, up 4.03 percent from a year ago, while people aged 65 and older saw the lowest income at NT$502,000, up 2.03 percent year-on-year, according to the survey.

DGBAS Counselor Lee Chia-hang (李佳航) said continued economic growth, a stable labor market, lower unemployment and increases in the minimum wage helped lift incomes across all income groups, although income growth remained stronger among the highest-income households than the lowest-income group.

The DGBAS' survey also found that average household disposable income rose 3.9 percent from a year earlier to a record NT$1.21 million in 2025, while the median increased 3.4 percent to NT$1.018 million.

CNA file photo

After adjusting for household size, average per capita disposable income increased 7.4 percent to NT$450,000, while the median rose 3.2 percent to NT$367,000.

By region, Hsinchu City retained the nation's highest average household disposable income at NT$1.604 million, up 6.7 percent from a year earlier, while neighboring Hsinchu County climbed to second place with NT$1.569 million, overtaking Taipei, where the figure stood at NT$1.554 million.

The DGBAS attributed the Hsinchu area's strong performance to its concentration of high-tech industries centered around the Hsinchu Science Park, which has benefited in recent years from growing business opportunities related to artificial intelligence.

Among Taiwan's six special municipalities, Taipei, New Taipei, Taoyuan and Taichung all recorded average household disposable incomes above the national average, while Tainan and Kaohsiung fell below the average at NT$1.044 million and NT$1.206 million, respectively.

The survey also showed average household consumption expenditure increased 3.6 percent year-on-year to NT$920,000, while average household savings rose 4.9 percent to NT$290,000.