Tigers' Lee ties Taiwanese MLB player single-season record for hits at 54

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Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) Detroit Tigers infielder Lee Hao-yu (李灝宇) on Saturday recorded his 54th hit of the ongoing 2026 Major League Baseball (MLB) season, tying the single-season record for hits by a Taiwanese MLB player.

The historic tying hit came in Lee's first at-bat in the Tigers' home game against the visiting Chicago White Sox on Saturday, when he singled on a soft ground ball off Chicago starter Anthony Kay in the bottom of the opening frame.

Lee, who started the game at third base, also played a major defensive role in a crucial double play in the top of the second inning.

With runners on first and second, Tigers starter Troy Melton fielded a ground ball bunted by White Sox catcher Jake Rogers and tossed it to Lee, who forced out Chase Meidroth at third before throwing to second base to also get Tristan Peters out.

Lee went 1-for-3 with one run scored Saturday and has a batting average of .266 for the season.

The Tigers ultimately lost to the White Sox 4-3 for the second straight day. Chicago (64-58) has won five of its last seven games and now leads the American League Central, ahead of the Tigers (60-63) and Minnesota Twins (60-64).

The single-season record of 54 hits was previously held solely by former MLB infielder Yu Chang (張育成), who reached the mark while playing for the Cleveland Guardians (then known as the Indians) in 2021.

Yu Chang reached 54 hits in 237 at-bats over 89 games, while Lee tied the record in just 203 at-bats in 78 games.

Yu Chang later returned to Taiwan after his MLB career, becoming the top overall pick in the 2024 CPBL mid-season draft. He now plays for the New Taipei-based Fubon Guardians.