SEMICON Taiwan 2026 forum to expand to full-day format

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Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) SEMICON Taiwan's CEO Summit & Ecosystem Executive Summit will be expanded into a full-day event for the first time on Sept. 2, with discussions covering the technologies needed to deploy artificial intelligence at scale.

In a press statement issued Friday, organizer SEMI said the expanded event will be divided into morning and afternoon sessions, bringing together executives from major global technology companies and five key segments of Taiwan's electronics supply chain.

The forum will span cloud and accelerated computing, memory, interconnects, power management and system co-design, as well as advanced packaging, manufacturing equipment and critical materials, according to the statement.

Google Senior Vice President and Chief Technologist for AI and Infrastructure Amin Vahdat will deliver the opening keynote, marking his first public keynote address in Asia, SEMI said.

Vahdat is expected to outline the future of AI infrastructure and the semiconductor ecosystem from an integrated perspective encompassing custom chips, data centers and high-speed networks, the association added.

According to SEMI, the morning program, which includes the opening keynote and the Ecosystem Executive Summit, will examine how strategic partnerships, manufacturing innovation and ecosystem collaboration can accelerate the development of next-generation semiconductor technologies.

An afternoon CEO Summit will shift the focus to the technologies supporting hyperscale AI development, the association said.

Executives from Microsoft, Micron, Broadcom, Infineon, Meta and Nvidia will discuss computing, memory, interconnects, power, system co-design and infrastructure, and explain how those layers must evolve together to support hyperscale AI systems, according to the statement.

The full-day forum will conclude with a fireside chat bringing together executives representing five major segments of Taiwan's electronics supply chain -- integrated circuit design, foundry manufacturing, packaging and testing, substrates, and electronics manufacturing, SEMI said.

The session will be co-hosted by Advanced Semiconductor Engineering (ASE) CEO Tien Wu (吳田玉), who chairs SEMI's global board, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) Senior Vice President Cliff Hou (侯永清), who chairs the Taiwan Semiconductor Industry Association.

They will be joined by MediaTek Vice Chairman and CEO Rick Tsai (蔡力行), Foxconn Chairman Young Liu (劉揚偉), who chairs the Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association, and Unimicron Technology Corp. Chairman and Chief Strategy Officer Chien Shan-chieh (簡山傑).

The five executives will examine Taiwan's symbiotic relationship with the global semiconductor industry through past cooperation, current AI demand and future strategies, SEMI said.

They will also discuss new models of global collaboration amid growing demand from the AI industry for coordination, trust and reliable delivery, the association added.

The SEMICON Taiwan 2026 exhibition will run from Sept. 2-4 at Halls 1 and 2 of the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, while related programs will be held from Aug. 31-Sept. 4.