Hornets kill 2 hikers, leave 1 with severe kidney damage in Pingtung

To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Taipei, Aug. 15 (CNA) Authorities said Saturday they had located two hikers killed in a hornet attack in Kenting National Park, Pingtung County, that left a third person with severe kidney damage.

The bodies of two men, a 69-year-old surnamed Chang (張) and a 64-year-old surnamed Yen (顏), were found 80 meters apart, with one found at the bottom of a cliff, Cheng Chien‑te (鄭建德), deputy chief of the Pingtung Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services, told CNA.

Their companion, a 49‑year‑old woman surnamed Chang (張) who was seriously injured and rescued on Friday, told local media that both men suffered cardiac arrest after hornets swarmed them while hiking in Chufeng Valley.

According to local media, the survivor said she and the 69‑year‑old Chang ran to escape the attack while Yen stayed behind to seek cover. Not long after, Chang collapsed and cried out "I can't go on," as she kept running.

The survivor said that during her escape she called Yen and spoke with him, who responded weakly the first time but did not answer when she called again.

Photo courtesy of the Pingtung County Bureau of Fire and Emergency Services

Rescuers confirmed both men were dead but had not provided details on the cause.

The trio set out Wednesday from the Luanren Creek trailhead in Pingtung's Manzhou Township, for what was supposed to be a one‑day hike to scout the site ahead of an ecological education event scheduled for Sunday.

Families and residents who had spoken with them at the trailhead reported them missing, while the survivor sent a phone message that helped rescuers reach her at 1 p.m. Friday.

Hampered by heavy rain and rugged terrain in the remote area where she was found, the woman was brought to a rescue command post at around 4 a.m. Saturday before being taken to Hengchun Tourism Hospital, local authorities said.

Doctors found multiple hornet stings on the woman's face, back and limbs, with tests showing a severe acute toxic reaction from the venom and impaired kidney function that requires dialysis, according to the Pingtung hospital.

She was later transferred to Taichung Veterans General Hospital, local media reported.

Hsiao Mei‑ling (蕭美玲), head of the Kaohsiung Chapter of the Chinese Hiking Association, told local media on Saturday that the three were experienced hikers with search‑and‑rescue training and members of a rescue association.