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Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:

@United Daily News: National Audit Office warns of disconnect between local self-driving efforts and central government

@China Times: Takaichi's End of War Day speech makes no mention of reflection

@Liberty Times: Defense budget to be recovered through annual and supplementary funds after KMT and TPP slash NT$1.25 trillion arms procurement bill

@Economic Daily News: Revenue, profits shine as domestic, foreign investors target 15 stocks

@Commercial Times: Institutional investors target 16 stocks as bullish leaders

@Taipei Times: Cabinet to restore NT$1.25tn proposal

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