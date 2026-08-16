Taiwan headline news
08/16/2026 01:38 PM
Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) The lead stories in major Taiwan dailies on Sunday are as follows:
@United Daily News: National Audit Office warns of disconnect between local self-driving efforts and central government
@China Times: Takaichi's End of War Day speech makes no mention of reflection
@Liberty Times: Defense budget to be recovered through annual and supplementary funds after KMT and TPP slash NT$1.25 trillion arms procurement bill
@Economic Daily News: Revenue, profits shine as domestic, foreign investors target 15 stocks
@Commercial Times: Institutional investors target 16 stocks as bullish leaders
@Taipei Times: Cabinet to restore NT$1.25tn proposal
Enditem/ASG
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