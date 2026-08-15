Taiwan High Speed Rail to review fares in 2027

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Kaohsiung, Aug. 15 (CNA) Taiwan High Speed Rail Corp. (THSRC) Chairman Shih Che (史哲) said Saturday the company will review fares after new trains begin service in July 2027, potentially ending a 20-year freeze on ticket prices.

According to sources familiar with the matter, THSRC plans to present a fare adjustment proposal next July, while any increase could take effect as early as September 2028, after all 12 new N700ST trainsets are in service.

The future fare system is expected to include options such as more flexible early-bird discounts, discounts based on travel purposes, and different fares for long- and short-distance trips or nonstop services, the sources said.

Addressing a ceremony at the Port of Kaohsiung, where the first of 12 new N700ST trainsets ordered from Japan was unloaded Saturday, Shih stressed that any fare adjustment would depend on improvements in the passenger experience.

THSRC Chairman Shih Che. CNA photo Aug. 15, 2026

"We first have to make sure everyone can ride comfortably," Shih said, adding that the new fleet is expected to improve passenger service and increase capacity.

Shih said the new trains will mark THSRC's first major shift to operating two train models in 22 years, creating additional challenges for maintenance and other operations.

According to THSRC, the 12-car trainset delivered Saturday will be transported to its Kaohsiung maintenance facility for assembly, testing and safety inspections.

Assembly and static testing are expected to be completed by November, followed by three stages of dynamic testing covering traction, braking and passenger service systems. Testing is scheduled to conclude by the end of April 2027, the company said.

The remaining 11 trainsets will arrive between 2026 and 2028, with the first three new trainsets expected to enter service on July 1, 2027, the company said.