Taiwan concludes 10-day Han Kuang military drills

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Taipei, Aug. 14 (CNA) Taiwan concluded its annual Han Kuang military exercises Friday, with Defense Minister Wellington Koo (顧立雄) praising troops and urging officers to address issues identified during the drills to further strengthen combat readiness.

Koo announced the conclusion of the 10-day exercises, which began Aug. 5, during a speech Friday at Bo'ai Camp in Taipei. The event was attended by Chief of the General Staff Mei Chia-shu (梅家樹), service chiefs and regional commanders.

Continuing the "unscripted" format, the exercises featured fully operational command centers at all levels for the first time. Units responded to dynamic orders based on developing threats while maintaining strict safety discipline during high-intensity maneuvers, Koo said.

The Han Kuang exercises, Taiwan's largest-scale war games since 1984, are aimed at testing the country's combat readiness in the event of a possible Chinese invasion.