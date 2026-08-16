CWA issues heavy rain advisories for most of Taiwan proper

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Taipei, Aug. 16 (CNA) The Central Weather Administration (CWA) on Sunday issued heavy rain advisories for most of Taiwan, excluding Keelung City and the outlying Penghu, Kinmen, and Lienchiang counties.

Earlier in the day, the CWA initially issued the advisories on all of Taiwan proper to warn of the possibility of more than 80 millimeters of rainfall within 24 hours, or more than 40 mm within one hour.

By 4 p.m., however, the administration lifted the alert for Keelung, but upgraded the warning on Taichung, putting the city under an extremely heavy rain advisory.

According to the CWA, the higher-tier warning indicates accumulated rainfall could exceed 200 millimeters within 24 hours or 100 mm within three hours.

CWA graphic

People in the areas covered by the advisories should beware of thunder, strong winds, rapidly rising stream levels, and possible flooding in low-lying regions, the CWA said.

In the mountainous areas, the public should stay alert to possible landslides and rockfalls, it added.