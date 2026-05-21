Taiwan shares close up 3.37%
05/21/2026 01:48 PM
Taipei, May 21 (CNA) Taiwan shares ended up 1,347.39 points, or 3.37 percent, at 41,368.21 Thursday on turnover of NT$1.012 trillion (US$32.03 billion).
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