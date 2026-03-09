Taiwan shares open down over 1,200 points
03/09/2026 09:15 AM
Taipei, March 9 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 1,244.93 points at 32,354.61 Monday on turnover of NT$27.69 billion (US$869 million).
