TSMC to hire 8,000 workers in 2026

Taipei, March 7 (CNA) Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) said Saturday the company aims to hire 8,000 more employees this year to meet its expansion needs, and plans to pay an average annual salary of NT$2.2 million (US$69,449) to new engineers holding a master's degree.

The world's largest contract chipmaker said it has launched a recruitment campaign in Taiwan, including a job fair held at National Taiwan University (NTU) on Saturday.

TSMC said the new hires, including engineers and technical staff, will be stationed in its plants in Taoyuan, Hsinchu, Miaoli, Taichung, Chiayi, Tainan and Kaohsiung.

The chipmaker said it needs professionals in a wide range of areas, such as electrical engineering, electronics, optoelectronics, physics, materials, chemical engineering, mechanical engineering, environmental engineering, industrial engineering, engineering management, business management, human resources, and accounting.

In addition, the chipmaker said that due to its efforts to push for digital transformation and AI and big data applications, the company will seek talent in emerging technologies.

After the job fair at NTU, TSMC will hold similar events in other universities across Taiwan and five additional online recruitment events.

Meanwhile, TSMC also announced an internship program for the upcoming summer vacation and will take applications from students in their third year of university or higher before May 8.

It said students studying master's and Ph.D. programs will be prioritized.