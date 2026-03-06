U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
03/06/2026 04:14 PM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Friday, shedding NT$0.005 to close at NT$31.678.
Turnover totaled US$1.395 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.740, and moved between NT$31.628 and NT$31.795 before the close.
