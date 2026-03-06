Taiwan shares open lower
03/06/2026 09:10 AM
Taipei, March 6 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 189.00 points at 33,483.94 Friday on turnover of NT$9.86 billion (US$310 million).
