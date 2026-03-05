To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 5 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, shedding NT$0.012 to close at NT$31.683.

Turnover totaled US$2.175 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.660, and moved between NT$31.610 and NT$31.739 before the close.