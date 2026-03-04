U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
03/04/2026 04:31 PM
Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.086 to close at NT$31.695.
Turnover totaled US$2.93 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.640, and moved between NT$31.640 and NT$31.782 before the close.
