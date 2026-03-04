To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, March 4 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Wednesday, gaining NT$0.086 to close at NT$31.695.

Turnover totaled US$2.93 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.640, and moved between NT$31.640 and NT$31.782 before the close.