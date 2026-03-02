Taiwan shares open lower
03/02/2026 09:11 AM
Taipei, March 2 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 137.01 points at 35,277.48 Monday on turnover of NT$12.47 billion (US$398 million).
