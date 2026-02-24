To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.001 to close at NT$31.461.

Turnover totaled US$1.978 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.450, and moved between NT$31.418 and NT$31.495 before the close.