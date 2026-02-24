U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
02/24/2026 04:15 PM
Taipei, Feb. 24 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Tuesday, shedding NT$0.001 to close at NT$31.461.
Turnover totaled US$1.978 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.450, and moved between NT$31.418 and NT$31.495 before the close.
Latest
-
Cross-Strait
Lai reiterates 'status quo' at China-based Taiwanese event02/24/2026 05:37 PM
-
Society
Total lunar eclipse greets Lantern Festival on March 3: CWA02/24/2026 05:13 PM
-
Politics
Political parties agree to send special defense bill to committee02/24/2026 04:24 PM
-
Business
U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market02/24/2026 04:15 PM
-
Politics
Taiwan to join 2026 Pacific Islands Forum after 2025 absence: MOFA02/24/2026 04:06 PM