Taiwan's Starlux Airlines to launch flights to Busan on June 1

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) Starlux Airlines will launch direct flights on June 1 between Taoyuan and Busan, as well as the first direct route between Taichung and Busan by a Taiwanese carrier, the company announced Monday.

According to Starlux, the newest international carrier in Taiwan, tickets for both routes will go on sale starting Thursday.

Flights between Taoyuan International Airport and South Korea's Gimhae International Airport in Busan will be offered every day, while flights from Taichung International Airport and Busan will be offered on Tuesday, Friday, and Sunday mornings departing at 8:10 a.m.

For the Taoyuan-Busan route, flights will depart from Taiwan on Monday and Wednesday mornings at 8:15 a.m. and on the other days of the week at 2:45 p.m., according to the tentative schedule released.

According to Tourism Administration statistics, South Korea was the third most popular destination among Taiwanese in 2025, behind Japan and China in first and second.

On the launch of Starlux's Taiwan-Busan route, Starlux Airlines CEO Glenn Chai (翟健華) said the move will not only extend the airline's international service, but also be a milestone marking Starlux's entry into the South Korean market.

In addition, while both routes will be Starlux's first services between Taiwan and South Korea, the Taichung-Busan line will be the first of its kind by a Taiwanese carrier.

Chai said that the Taichung-Busan route also represents an effort by Starlux to bring convenience to Taichung travelers.

The new Taiwan-South Korea routes will be added to Starlux's existing 37 routes to 31 cities in North America and Asia, with Prague currently scheduled as the carrier's first service to Europe, starting Aug. 1 this year.