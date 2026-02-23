To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.056 to close at NT$31.462.

Turnover totaled US$1.531 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.500, and moved between NT$31.417 and NT$31.530 before the close.