U.S. dollar closes lower on Taipei forex market
02/23/2026 04:09 PM
Taipei, Feb. 23 (CNA) The U.S. dollar fell against the Taiwan dollar Monday, shedding NT$0.056 to close at NT$31.462.
Turnover totaled US$1.531 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.500, and moved between NT$31.417 and NT$31.530 before the close.
