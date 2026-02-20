To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

Old tofu brand, new life for soy pulp in sustainable transition

Taipei, Feb. 20 (CNA) A century-old dried tofu brand in Taoyuan has turned what was once a major operational burden into a new commercial opportunity, transforming soy pulp byproducts into value through a sustainable production shift.

Ta Fang Foods Co., Ltd. (大房食品), founded in 1923 in Taoyuan's Daxi District, is best known for its signature dougan (豆干) -- another name for dried tofu -- produced using traditional methods passed down through five generations.

Yet the brand, like many traditional food producers, faces mounting structural pressures as consumer preferences shift and stricter environmental regulations drive up waste disposal costs, Lydia Huang (黃靖雅), Ta Fang's fifth-generation leader, told CNA.

The company produces up to 80 metric tons of soy pulp each day in its tofu-making process, resulting in annual disposal costs approaching NT$200 million (US$6.34 million) that weigh heavily on the century-old business.

How heavily, Ta Fang did not say, and as an unlisted private company it does not release sales figures. But the toll was enough to get Huang's attention.

Under her leadership, Ta Fang has over the past two years studied ways to repurpose the byproduct and has successfully developed soy-pulp-based cookies and energy bars while reducing soy pulp disposal by about 30-40 percent.

Huang noted that soy pulp is rich in protein and dietary fiber and accounts for roughly 70 percent of the material remaining after soybeans are processed, making it well suited for food applications rather than waste.

The transition from waste to ingredient, however, required substantial upfront investment.

Huang said the company established a new department, hired additional staff, extended testing and trial periods, and adjusted its equipment to ensure the new process met food safety and production standards.

While the initial costs were high, the investment has helped lower operational risks and build long-term capacity, particularly for developing products for international markets, Huang said.

According to the Taoyuan City government's Department of Economic Development, the project has also helped reposition Daxi from a manufacturing base into a hub for innovation and sustainability.

In December 2025, Ta Fang's initiative was selected as one of nine winners of the Ministry of Economic Affairs' Local Specialties Industry Innovation Competition, standing out among 824 entries.

Photo courtesy of Da Fang Foods Co., Ltd., Feb. 15, 2026

Huang said the company plans to reinvest government grants into its soy pulp upcycling project, which involves upgrading production processes and equipment to better integrate new products into its existing lines.

The goal, she said, is to diversify offerings in response to growing consumer demand for healthy and functional foods.

According to Huang, Ta Fang has also started to collaborate with Japanese soy-product manufacturers, sharing their experiences in reusing soy pulp byproducts and exploring the development of soy pulp cakes.

The long-term goal, Huang said, is to introduce the products in the broader Asian market.