Taoyuan airport sees record number of daily passengers amid LNY travel surge

02/14/2026 08:28 PM
The departure terminal at Taoyuan International Airport is packed with outbound travelers on the first day of the Lunar New Year holiday on Saturday. CNA photo Feb. 14, 2026
Taoyuan, Feb. 14 (CNA) Passenger traffic at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport surged at the start of the Lunar New Year holiday to a record high on Saturday, the airport's operating company said.

The estimated 169,000 passengers at the airport on Saturday would surpass the previous Lunar New Year single-day record of 166,000 set in 2019, according to Taoyuan International Airport Corp. (TIAC).

Passenger traffic is forecast to reach about 162,000 on Sunday, 160,000 on Feb. 20, 163,000 on Feb. 21 and, 164,000 on Feb. 22, indicating a strong rebound in outbound travel since the COVID-19 pandemic, TIAC said.

On Thursday, which was not a holiday in Taiwan, the airport recorded a post-pandemic daily high of 161,000 passengers, according to TIAC.

Outbound passenger traffic at the airport -- Taiwan's main gateway -- is expected to peak at around 88,000 travelers on Saturday, while inbound arrivals are projected to reach about 86,000 on Feb. 21, the company said.

(By Yeh Chen and Lee Hsin-Yin)

Enditem/pc

