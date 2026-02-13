U.S. dollar up in Taipei trading
02/13/2026 10:29 AM
Taipei, Feb. 13 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.465 at 10 a.m. Friday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, up NT$0.005 from the previous close.
