Taiwan shares open lower
12/16/2025 09:12 AM
Taipei, Dec. 16 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened down 145.84 points at 27,721.10 Tuesday on turnover of NT$7.59 billion (US$241.87 million).
