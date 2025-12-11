To activate the text-to-speech service, please first agree to the privacy policy below.

U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market

Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.060 to close at NT$31.268.

Turnover totaled US$1.405 billion during the trading session.

The greenback opened at NT$31.200, and moved between NT$31.120 and NT$31.274 before the close.