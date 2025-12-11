U.S. dollar closes higher on Taipei forex market
12/11/2025 04:11 PM
Taipei, Dec. 11 (CNA) The U.S. dollar rose against the Taiwan dollar Thursday, gaining NT$0.060 to close at NT$31.268.
Turnover totaled US$1.405 billion during the trading session.
The greenback opened at NT$31.200, and moved between NT$31.120 and NT$31.274 before the close.
