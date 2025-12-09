U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
12/09/2025 10:22 AM
Taipei, Dec. 9 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.148 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.054 from the previous close.
