U.S. dollar lower in Taipei trading
12/02/2025 10:09 AM
Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$31.429 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.002 from the previous close.
