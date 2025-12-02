Taiwan shares open higher
12/02/2025 09:43 AM
Taipei, Dec. 2 (CNA) The Taiwan Stock Exchange's main index opened up 207.82 points at 27,550.35 Tuesday on turnover of NT$8.88 billion (US$282.44 million).
