U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/15/2025 10:54 AM
Taipei, May 15 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.181 at 10 a.m. Thursday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.103 from the previous close.
