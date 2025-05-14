U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/14/2025 10:21 AM
Taipei, May 14 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.340 at 10 a.m. Wednesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.115 from the previous close.
