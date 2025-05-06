U.S. dollar down in Taipei trading
05/06/2025 10:11 AM
Taipei, May 6 (CNA) The U.S. dollar was traded at NT$30.092 at 10 a.m. Tuesday on the Taipei Foreign Exchange, down NT$0.053 from the previous close.
