Tigerair Taiwan to launch Kaohsiung-Sendai service in July

Taipei, May 5 (CNA) Tigerair Taiwan announced on Monday that it will launch a new route in July, between Kaohsiung and the Japanese city of Sendai.

In a press release, the China Airlines subsidiary said the service will initially operate three times a week, with flight IT-772 departing from Kaohsiung International Airport every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 1:25 p.m.

The return flight, IT-773, will depart from Sendai on the same days at 7 p.m., according to the airline, which is Taiwan's only budget carrier.

Tickets for flights on the new route will go on sale Tuesday at discounted rates on the Tigerair Taiwan website, the airline said.

The new service will be the airline's 11th international route departing from Kaohsiung, after Sapporo, Tokyo Narita, Nagoya, Osaka, Okayama, Okinawa, Gimpo, Macau and Da Nang.

Japan is the most popular destination of Taiwanese travelers, tourism data shows.

In 2024, about 6.006 million Taiwanese travelers visited Japan, making it the top foreign destination, followed by 2.77 million to China, and 1.43 million to South Korea, according to data from Taiwan's Tourism Administration.